Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has taken to social media to express his unwavering support for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, a broadcast journalist and Women Empowerment Advocate, as she embarks on a daring quest to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual sing-a-thon in Ghana.

In a heartfelt post, Shatta Wale shared his excitement and encouragement for Asantewaa’s ambitious endeavour.

He wrote, “I wish I will be there to support this lady… You can do it!!! Let’s goooo 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 I don’t know you from anywhere, but I want to support and boost your confidence and also let you know you are winning hands down 🙌🙌🥂🥂 Cheers 🍻 👌 #GOGHANA.”

The endorsement from Shatta Wale will give Asantewaa a significant morale boost as she aims to set a new record with a minimum duration of 117 hours and a maximum of 120 hours.

Asantewaa had earlier revealed that, she received official approval from the Guinness World Records company to attempt the unprecedented feat.

With Shatta Wale’s cheers and words of confidence, it’s evident that she has not only captured the attention of a global audience but has also gained the support of one of Ghana’s most prominent music icons.

Asantewaa equally took to her Facebook page to respond to Shatta Wale’s words of encouragement by saying, “I am grateful for the love shown me”.

