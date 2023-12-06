The Guinness World Record craze that swept through Nigeria a few months ago has now reached Ghana, with Afua Asantewaa Aduonum hoping to break the record for the longest singathon by an individual.

Afua, a broadcast journalist and Women Empowerment Advocate, revealed that she has received approval from the global record company to attempt this feat.

Her goal is to set a new record, with a minimum duration of 117 hours and a maximum of 120 hours.

The current record is held by Sunil Waghmare from India, who sang for an impressive 105 hours from March 3rd to 7th, 2012.

Assemblyman drowns on his way to campaign in Prestea

Sunon Asogli suspends shut down after Finance Minister’s intervention