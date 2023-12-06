Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has taken great exception to what he believes are calculated attempts by some members of the Majority to prevent the progress of the Anti-LGBT Bill.

The progress of the controversial bill in parliament has been very slow since it was first laid before the House in 2021.

Currently, the Bill has been stuck at the consideration stage, and attempts by a proponent Sam George, to get the bill presented before the house have proven futile.

In his latest attempt, Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Lydia Alhassan, said there was enough time before Parliament’s break to deal with the matters relating to the bill.

She added that the Chairman of the Committee, who proposed the amendment in the bill was indisposed at the time and absent on the floor.

However, reacting to the reason in a press conference held after the house was adjourned, Sam George described the further postponement as untenable.

He is convinced some Majority MPs have been influenced by pro-LGBT campaigners to stall the progress of the Bill.

He has threatened to name them should the Bill hit any more snags.

“The excuse given today that the chairman of the committee is not in the chamber so we can’t take the amendments is alien to the practice of this house.”

“Those who have gone and gotten influenced by persons who have an interest in the LGBTQ should return whatever influence they have collected because we will fight, and the next time we address the media, I will mention names.

“I’ve been impressed upon today by my co-sponsors, not to mention names and it’s out of respect for them that I’m not mentioning names… How can this bill spend almost three years, this bill was introduced in 2021,” he exclaimed.

ALSO READ: