Without us, your songs will not trend – TikTok star to musicians

A TikTok star, Asantewaa, says a song will only trend nowadays if they [TikTokers] are contracted to promote it on their platforms.

She claimed that the promotion of songs on TikTok is now the order of the day, therefore, artistes should follow suit if they want their songs heard by the masses.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, she said: “It doesn’t matter how long you’ve played your music game. Nowadays, after dropping your song, you have to bring it to us, otherwise, you will sing the song to yourself.”

According to our queens and kings of Ghana Tiktok, without them, your song wiIl never trend. pic.twitter.com/ocOjX7SLVz — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) June 20, 2022

She confidently added that “we are the ones who will make your song trend. We are the ones who will amplify your song to the people.”

Her submission has garnered some backlash from social media.

One Twitter user claimed that this happens when artistes lean on only one music promotion strategy — in this instance, TikTok.

Another user claimed that the TikTok promotional strategy “kills” songs faster.

Before this, record producer, Wei Ye Oteng, made a similar assertion, stating that the current TikTok trend does more harm than good to Ghanaian music. He shared his sentiments in a Facebook post on June 7.

In an interview with Sammy Forson on Hitz FM on June 8, he further stated that hit songs are quickly replaced through TikTok challenges, and thus, the songs do not enjoy enough longevity since new routines come up now and then.

Meanwhile, on June 12, singer and songwriter, Gyakie, spoke highly of how TikTok contributed immensely to the success of her song, ‘Forever’.

Considering how efficient the trend has become, some artistes will keep patronizing it until it eventually becomes outdated.