A former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, says the country’s current economy is not in a good shape.

Mr Agyarko, as a result, wants the government, led by the President, to admit this to Ghanaians so the citizens can come on board to implement measures that will rectify the situation.

According to him, no institution or country will solve the country’s economic challenges, hence, the need to involve the people.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen on Monday, June 20, he said Ghanaians are suffering from economic hardship.

“The economy is not in a good place. That is the first admission we have to make boldly. And we have to put plans in place and that calls for a collective sacrifice.

“Let’s share the pain. We are in a situation now where we have played so much, and now we are in dire times. We have to psych the nation for the difficulties ahead of us. We have to take our public financial management seriously and take our responsibility as citizens seriously.

“No one will come from anywhere to help us. We have to admit that we are living above our standards, we either come down or double up to meet those standards,” he said.