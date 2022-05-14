Whether you are a TikTok subscriber or not, you probably would have heard of Asantewaa, a young lady who brought smiles on many faces during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

She has since then not left the spotlight as she continues to warm many hearts with her creativity through her content each day.

Interestingly, many Ghanaians and followers don’t know the twist and turns in Asantewaa’s life.

Taking her turn on Adom TV’s ‘M’ashyase3’ show with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, the social media influencer born Martina Dwamena said she lost her mother in her final year at the Junior High School (JHS).

ALSO READ:

According to her, with the help of her grandmother, she was able to her education at Winneba Senior High School (SHS).

However, after her SHS, she had to ‘put her life on hold’ for three years and take up jobs, including teaching and being a MoMo vendor to cater for herself and younger brother and also save money for her tertiary education.

Fast forward, Asantewaa managed to gain admission into the Nursing Training College where she met her ‘angel’ and friend who eventually introduced her to TikTok in 2020.

Her busy schedule, she indicated does not prevent her from spending time with her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, with whom she has been married to for the past five years.

Watch attached video for the full interview