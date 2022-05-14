Former Rufftown Records singer, Fantana, known in real life as Francine Koffie, has turned heads with racy photos showing her curves in a black see-through outfit.
The singer matched her look with a silver purse that coordinated her appearance in the snaps on social media.
Fantana flexed her confidence and eye-popping hour-glass figure in the attention-grabbing images, causing several fans to gush over her flawless beauty.