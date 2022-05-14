The Central Region police is investigating circumstances under which a level 300 student of the Cape Coast Technical University was killed on Friday night at OLA in Cape Coast.

Nana Ama Clark’s body was found in a pool of blood without her private part.

The incident has shocked residents of Ola who are calling on the police to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to book.

The deceased’s lifeless body was found along the road.



Residents who discovered the deceased’s light-skinned body lying in a pool of blood with several machete wounds have been thrown into a state of shock.



Eyewitnesses said they initially assumed she had been knocked dead by a driver who escaped but realised after getting close that, her vagina had been removed with blood oozing from her nose and mouth.



A physical inspection of the body showed the removal of some of her body parts by her assailants who are suspected to have removed them for ritual purposes.



The police were later informed and moved to the scene where the body was conveyed to the Cape Coast Hospital mortuary for preservation.



Police are yet to make an arrest in connection with the murder and the family of the deceased also yet to be identified.



Meanwhile, authorities of the Ola College of Education and the University of Cape Coast have not yet confirmed whether the deceased was a student of either of the schools.