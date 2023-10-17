Sita Korley, the leader of Ghanaian all-female band, Lipstick Queens, has called on the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) to create a category for Ghanaian bands.

He said on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM that, including them in the awards scheme will go a long way to motivate a lot of bands in the country.

She said the VGMA board should not use songs released by the bands or their popularity to assess them for consideration.

“Because they [the bands] don’t have albums, are they saying they are not going to be recognised at all? I would suggest that a different criteria be made out for the bands that are performers and not because they are composers and bring out albums,” she told the host Kwame Dadzie.

She further noted that even with individual artistes that usually get nominated in the scheme, not all of them compose their own songs so it is not a big deal if a band does not have a song of its own.

“For me I would say there should be a criteria for bands that bring out their own albums and those that play as performers and play covers because there are so many events in the country they perform at so at some point they should be recognised,” she added.

Sita Korley – Leader, Lipstick Queens

Meanwhile, Bessa Simons, a member of the VGMA Board who spoke on the show said the scheme is popularity-based and would require that the bands also put in more effort to shore up their visibility.

He, however, noted that Sita’s request was one that should be taken into consideration by the board.

The Lipstick Queens is a Ghanaian band comprising only female musicians . They are among the many bands that have emerged in recent times.

Other Ghanaian bands making strides include Kwan Pa, Hy Skul, Afro Harmony, Nkyinkyim, FRA!, Santrofi, Dromo Naa, among others.

MORE: