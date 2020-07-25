Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that he speaks better English than the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi.

Alhaji Bolnaba argues that despite being a complete ‘illiterate’, he has gained mastery over the Queen’s language, unlike Chairman Wontumi who attended one of the best second cycle institutions in the country, Prempeh College.

“I’ve not gone to school but Wontumi says he went to Prempeh College but I can speak English better than him,” he said in an interview on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio Station.

Chairman Wontumi has been the subject of mockery by some people owing to his inability to express himself fluently and coherently in the English language.