John Quaison Eshun, a 44-year-old sales person accused of defiling a 15-year-old girl at Dansoman, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Eshun is said to have abused the victim sexually after he had put some substance in her tea.

Soon after drinking the tea the victim felt drowsy and slept paving the way for the accused to have sex with her.

Eshun repeated the act and gave her an iPhone as a gift but she reported him to the Dansoman Police.

Charged with defilement, Eshun has pleaded not guilty.

With the assistance of his lawyer, Mr Ivan Akrobuto, the accused has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢ 60,000 with three sureties, one to be justified with a landed property.

The court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, ordered the title deed of the landed property to be deposited at the Court’s Registry pending the final determination of the case.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the victim lived with her mother who was a trader at Agbogboloshie.

He said Eshun was the boyfriend of the victim’s auntie who also resided at Dansoman.

In April, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the victim’s mother sent her to stay with the auntie at Dansoman.

During the same month, the auntie left for the market and asked Eshun to prepare tea for the victim, which he obliged.

Prosecution said after drinking the tea, the victim suspected Eshun had put some substance in it as she felt drowsy and slept on the bed.

Eshun took advantage of that and had sex with the victim but she gained consciousness during the act and shouted for help but no one came to her rescue, prosecution said.

Afterwards, Prosecution said, Eshun warned her not tell anyone else he would kill her.

In May, this year, at about 1600 hours, Eshun again had sex with the victim and afterwards, presented her with an iPhone.

Prosecution said the victim, however, could not master courage to inform her mother but on May 24 she boldly walked into the Dansoman Police Station and reported the conduct of Eshun.

The police immediately invited the victim’s mother and gave her a Police Medical Form to seek medical attention for her daughter.

“The same day, the accused person was picked up and as part of investigation a caution statement was obtained from him. He was admitted to Police Enquiry bail,” Prosecution added.