Barcelona legend Xavi, who is currently head coach of Qatari side Al Sadd, has announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.
The former Barca midfielder, who made 767 appearances for the Catalan club in a trophy-laden playing career, made the announcement on Instagram on Saturday morning.
He wrote: “A few days ago, following the Qatar Stars League protocol, I tested positive in the last Covid-19 test.
“Fortunately, I’m feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all-clear. When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work.
“I’d like to thank all the authorities, especially those working in the Qatar Stars League, the Qatar FA and Al Sadd for supplying the means of early detection, reducing the spread of infection and that guarantees the normal development of the competition. Take care and see you soon on the football pitch.”
The 40-year-old, who was linked to the Barcelona manager’s job shortly before the appointment of Quique Setien in January, will miss Al Sadd’s game against Al Khor on Saturday as he must self-isolate for seven days.
The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. Al Sadd are third in the table.
