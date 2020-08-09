The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Friday, August 7, 2020, issued a press release to dismiss some 14 students for engaging in acts of indiscipline as well as interdicting three teachers for their alleged roles in some of the reported cases.

The affected students, per their dismissal letters, are barred from writing their remaining papers with the teachers barred from invigilating the examination as the GES awaits the conclusion of investigations by security agencies.

In making the names of the students and teachers known to the general public, the GES erroneously included the name of a teacher to the list of dismissed students and also failed to correctly spell the surname of one of the interdicted teachers.

To clear the mess, the GES, in another press release on Saturday, August 8, has apologised stating that it “regrets the unintentional error.”

