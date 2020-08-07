14 students who engaged in acts of indiscipline in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been dismissed from their schools.

The affected final year students of Tweneboa Kodua SHS,Sekondi College, Battor SHS and Juaben SHS have also been barred from writing their remaining papers.

Three teachers from Tweneboa Kodua SHS, Kade SHS and Sekondi College have also been interdicted and barred from invigilating the WASSCE pending investigations.

In a statement copied to Adomonline.com, the Director-General of Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said the sanctions is to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Education Service has also directed the dismissed students to leave their respective campuses with immediate effect and all students in schools where properties were destroyed surcharged.

Their results are to be withheld until the students make full payment of the properties damaged.

It also urged school authorities to report all acts of vandalism and criminal acts to the police for further investigations.

Below is the full statement