WE STAND BY OUR STORY ABOUT GEORGE NENYI ANDAH – CORRUPTION WATCH

We write in response to your letter written on behalf of your client, Mr. George Nenyi Andah, dated July 29, 2020, and headlined Re: Corruption Watch/CDD Report On Vote Buying During NPP Primaries- George Nenyi Andah (MP) Cited. In the said letter, which was copied to the press, your client, Mr. George Nenyi Andah, MP for Awutu Senya West Constituency is demanding an unqualified apology and a retraction of a

purported report by Corruption Watch.

Mr. Andah claims that the Corruption Watch publication cited him for distributing “an amount of GHC1,000, a 32- inch Nasco Flat screen TV and a Standing Fan to each delegate in the [Awutu Senya West] constituency” in the NPP primaries.

We wish to state that our report which we published on our website on 24th July, 2020 did not cite Mr. Andah for distributing “an amount of GHC1,000, a 32- inch Nasco Flat screen TV and a Standing Fan to each delegate in the [Awutu Senya West] constituency” in the NPP primaries. For ease of reference, we reproduce at the end of this letter, the section of our report on Mr. Andah and his challenger, Mr. Joseph Aidoo.

Indeed, in keeping with Corruption Watch’s principles of accuracy, balance, fairness and ethical journalism, Corruption Watch contacted both Mr. Andah and his challenger in follow-up interviews and put certain specific allegations to them three weeks before publishing our story. Our follow-up interview with Mr. Andah was part of the normal processing routine of Corruption Watch in which we gave him and all candidates who were to be featured in our story an opportunity to respond to findings of our field investigators.

Neither did our report of 24th July, 2020 nor any other report cite Mr. Andah for distributing “an amount of GHC1,000, a 32- inch Nasco Flat screen TV and a Standing Fan to each delegate in the [Awutu Senya West] constituency” in the NPP primaries.

We wish, therefore, to state that we stand by our story of 24th July, 2020 and do not deem it fit to retract the said story and render an unqualified apology for allegations that Mr. Andah himself caused to be published.

Read full statement:

Source: corruptionwatchghana.org