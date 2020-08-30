A video of a Nigerian man weeping and rolling in the mud after his girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal has been shared online.
According to reports, the incident happened inside a market in Owerri, Imo state.
In the video, the lady could be seen shouting at the man after she refused his proposal.
The heartbroken man prostrated on the floor as he pleaded with her to accept his proposal.
Watch the trending video below