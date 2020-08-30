Serie A giants Inter Milan are the latest side to show an interest in signing Atletico Madrid midfield star Thomas Partey this summer.

The Ghanaian international has been linked with a summer move away from Madrid before the new season, with Premier League side Arsenal rumoured to be the current favourites to sign him.

But, with the Gunners reportedly struggling to raise the €50m needed to pay out Partey’s exit clause, Inter have now joined Manchester United, Bayern Munich and PSG in the race to sign him.

According to reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mundo Deportivo, Antonio Conte has targeted Partey as a potential option, if Mateo Brozovic leaves the San Siro next month.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone is still working on a practical solution to keep Partey at the Wanda Metropolitano, with the offer of an improved long-term contract and a release clause increase up to €80m.