President Nana Akufo-Addo will Sunday evening address the nation on the measures taken against the spread of coronavirus in the country.

His 16th televised address comes at a time many Ghanaians abroad are hoping the air borders will be opened from Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The address on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 8:00 pm will be the President’s 16th update on measures government is putting in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana continues to make significant progress in its fight against the pandemic as the active cases has dropped significantly.

These addresses have been a major part of Ghana’s fight against Covid-19 since the first two cases were recorded in March this year.