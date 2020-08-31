An Australian man, who used a ladder to repeatedly sneak out of his quarantine hotel to see his girlfriend, has received a six-month jail sentence. He will spend one month in prison after the sentence was suspended.

Yusuf Karakaya returned to Perth after a visit to Sydney at the end of July to visit a sick uncle, according to Australian media reporting court documents.

He was ordered to quarantine for two weeks at the Mercure Hotel in Perth.

But for over three days he repeatedly escaped out of his hotel window and met an accomplice nearby who drove him away.

CCTV showed the car had a ladder on its roof. At one point hotel staff had removed the ladder from the lane outside, but Karakaya and his friend replaced it with another.

Karakaya was arrested hiding in a bedroom cupboard at his girlfriend’s house, and told police it was her birthday and he would have been in trouble if he hadn’t see her.