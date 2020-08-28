Any vote to return the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by former President John Mahama, will be suicidal to Ghana’s progress, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said.

According to him, the “alternative is still scary” hence the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by President Nana Akufo-Addo, should be retained.

The outspoken NPP man said in their first term, there have done marvelously well in terms of socio-economic development.

“When you compare the eight years record of the NDC to our four years, Akufo-Addo stands tall. We have performed better,” he stressed in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

The former Director of Danquah Institute said President Akufo-Addo has a plan to transform Ghana through the many interventions introduced in his first term.

ALSO READ:

On the other hand, he said former President Mahama will increase the burden of Ghanaians if given another opportunity.

“The crisis we are in requires some serious thinking so don’t vote for Mahama who does not understand but Akufo-Addo has the vision and commitment to change Ghana,” he said.

Mr Otchere-Darko is certain his cousin has the interest of the nation at heart given what he [Akufo-Addo] has achieved in his first term.

“I will plead with Ghanaians to give President Akufo-Addo another chance; he is not perfect but he is on track, he means well for this country and must be given the opportunity to serve,” he said.