A die-hard fan of Adom FM, Victoria Abrokwah, has been celebrated by the award winning giant radio station.

Miss Abrokwah, who is a die-hard fan of the radio station, was celebrated on her birthday, August 28, in the studios of Adom FM.

Giving reasons for the celebration, Bills Gborgli, popularly known as Papa Bills, Executive Producer of Ofie Kwanso, noted that the lady in question is present at all programmes undertaken by the radio station.

“Victoria is at any show or programme we organise, and she comes all the way to Accra from Asamankese in the Eastern region,” he said.

“So we only thought it wise to invite her to the studio on her birthday and celebrate it with her because she has been very loyal to Adom FM,” he added.

She has, for the past seven years, been an ardent listener of Adom FM and calls in on almost all shows.