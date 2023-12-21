Ghanaian musician, AK is still grappling with the poss of her mother years on.

In an emotional interview on Property FM in Cape Coast, she said her mother’s loss is really a humbling moment in her life.

Being the first time she has lost someone close to her, AK Songstress said she is struggling with accepting her mother’s absence and she has not fully recovered from the heartache.

“The death of my mother has really affected me, and this is the first time that someone who is so close to me has passed away to eternity. It is a big blow to me because it’s my first time, and I’ll say that it has really humbled me, and still, I have not recovered fully. I’m still struggling to get over it, which is very difficult,” she said.

According to her, her mother’s unwavering support throughout her life has made this loss even more challenging to cope with.

Following her mother’s demise, AK Songstress has released a song dedicated to all mothers

