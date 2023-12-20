A multidisciplinary creative with over two decades of experience in the culture and creative industries, George Quaye, has expressed his willingness to serve the country if he is given the opportunity.

George Quaye when asked on Joy FM‘s Showbiz A-Z if he would mind taking up a political appointment, he told the host Kwame Dadzie that “if there is an opportunity to serve my country, I won’t turn it down.”

The famed ‘Taxi Driver’ actor, was rather evasive on the sector he would want to serve.

George, a graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Ghana also has a master’s degree in Communication Studies from the School of Communication Studies also at the same university.

He started acting while in primary school where he acted as Ghana’s former president, Jerry John Rawlings in a mock Commonwealth Summit on the then Kyekyekule kids TV show. After Senior High School, he joined David Dontoh’s “Kozi Kozi” theater company where he heard about the auditions for the Taxi Driver Series.

He worked with the Multiple Concepts Group (Charterhouse Productions) as a copywriter and rose through the ranks, becoming the Senior Events Producer/Director and Head of Media, Brands and Communications.

At Charterhouse, he led the team in producing events like the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Miss Malaika Ghana, MTN Hitmaker, Ghana Rocks Music Concert, the Night of 1000 laughs, among others.

In January 2020 he resigned from Charterhouse Productions to start his own events, communications and PR Agency, Image Bureau.

He has hosted entertainment talk shows on GHOne TV, Starr FM and Joy FM.

Currently, his Image Bureau in partnership with Naa Ashorkor’s April Communications, has produced a number of stage plays that have caught the fancy of theatre-goers.

George Quaye is the President of the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) is an association of Ghanaian arts writers/journalists and media workers.

