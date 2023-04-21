Chief Executive Officer at The Image Bureau, George Quaye, has described Ghanaian celebrities as lazy, calling out their lackadaisical approach towards actions that tarnish their brands or take food off their tables.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz, the broadcaster was responding to how lookalikes of certain musicians are impersonating and feeding off them.

Mr Quaye, who believes that these artistes should stop their lookalikes in their tracks, said that he does not expect it to happen because celebrities in Ghana are lazy.

He referred to how these celebrities did nothing to stop the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the Gaming Commission from banning them from advertising for alcoholic brands and sports betting.

“I think Ghanaian artistes are lazy when it comes to some things. They are lazy when it comes to things that destroy their brands or take food out of their mouths.

“We were in this country when the FDA told Ghanaian alcoholic beverage brands to go to Nigeria.”

He continued: “We saw it happen; brands from here went to Nigeria to get actors to advertise and they came here to play them for us. Then the Gaming Commission came with a law to ban them from promoting gaming and these artistes were still quiet.”

Mr Quaye also added that these celebrities do not care about things that happen around them. He stressed that they never step up when it is really important.

“Very soon, Ghana Water Company will tell them if they turn on their taps they will be banned and they will be quiet. They don’t care. Ghanaian celebrities never step up when it is really important,” he noted on Hitz FM.

MORE: