The family in Bibiani Old Town, whose house was set ablaze by angry gods, has sought mercy from a fetish priest.

Adom News reported that, the gods in Bibiani Old Town, located in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North region, were furious due to certain behaviors of the tenants.

According to reports, the angry gods targeted nine out of the 15 rooms.

After a spiritual consultation, it was revealed that both the tenants and some family members had offended the gods.

Subsequently, the family turned to a fetish priest, Nana Baffour Gyau, to plead for mercy.

Confirming this to Adom News, Nana Baffour Gyau explained that, the family approached him to help them appease the gods.

He said the family agreed for him to relocate to the family house at Bibiani Old Town to continue the legacy left by his forefathers, as everyone had vacated the premises.

However, Nana Baffour Gyau stated that, while the mysterious fire outbreaks would stop, monies and other properties going missing will take some time.

He added that, certain rituals would be performed in the house to pacify the gods.

Foh-Amoaning threatens NPP MP over anti-LGBTQI Bill

Asante artefacts returning home after 150 years

District-level Election: Pratt mocks EC