The New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency chairman for Sehwi Juaboso and the incumbent Assemblyman for the Boinzan electoral area, Stephen Affum Kroko, has been defeated in the recent district-level election.

He lost by a narrow margin of 24 votes to Aha Kojo Vincent, a first-time contestant for the Assembly portfolio.

After a successful voting process, Aha Kojo Vincent, popularly known as ‘Agyengo,’ garnered 1165 votes, while his opponent, Affum Kroko Stephen got 1139 votes.

The newly elected Assemblyman, Aha Kojo Vincent said the journey had not been easy for him and his team, considering they were in a contest with someone resourceful and powerful in the ruling party.

He stated that, he is ready to serve the interests of the people in the electoral area and work towards the development of the communities.

Meanwhile, the campaign manager for the elected assemblyman, Kojo Okyere, also known as Asaase Wura, said the former Assemblyman, Affum Kroko Stephen lost because he under-performed.

He said he [Affum] promised to provide meters and expand their market in the area but failed to fulfill these promises.

Based on this backdrop, Asaase Wurua believe it is the reason why the entire community decided to elect a different person for the job.

