BET award-winning rapper, Sarkodie has expressed deep admiration and appreciation for Ghanaian Highlife legend, Amakye Dede.

In a recent tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Sarkodie shared how honored he is to have a song with the legend.

The rapper becomes the first artiste Amakye Dede has ever collaborated with.

“He was a global icon even before I was brought to this world and he’s still an icon … as a toddler listening to his amazing music now being on the same song with him is a great honor. he’s collaborated with no one and I happen to be the first!! Thank you, Daddy” he posted.

The two performed their new song “Fool for You” released on Friday, December 1 at the Sarkodie’s Rapperholic exhibition.

The Mix Design Hub in partnership with Eagle Plug launched the exhibition to celebrate the works of Africa’s most influential celebrated multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie titled ‘Rapperholic Exhibition’ which hosted the legendary Amakye Dede on 12 December.

See tweet below: