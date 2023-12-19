The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has been certified for both the ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 22301:2019 standards of the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

These certifications recognise the GSE’s commitment to best practices in information security and business continuity management systems.

The Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Abena Amoah, expressed her satisfaction with achieving such a significant milestone.

She stated “The GSE team rallied together during a very rigorous evaluation process, and we are delighted to have achieved ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 22301:2019 certifications. The GSE remains committed to providing a secure and reliable platform for all market participants, enhancing investor confidence and promoting Ghana as an attractive destination for investments.”

The GSE concluded that it is committed to continuously improving its processes, people and technology in line with these international standards to ensure sound and vibrant capital market operations.