The Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has reacted allegations that he made disparaging remarks about the Vice President and New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a press statement issued by his spokesperson, Kofi Abrefa Afena, the Minister categorically denied the accusations.

He asserted that the video in question was manipulated to create discord.

The statement, released on Tuesday, December 19, emphasised Dr. Opoku Prempeh’s unwavering confidence in Dr. Bawumia, declaring him the best choice for both Ghanaians and the NPP to secure a victory in the upcoming elections.

“Dr. Prempeh wishes to reiterate his absolute belief and confidence in the Flagbearer of the NPP, His Excellency, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia as the most competent and credible candidate, with the proven incorruptibility, to beat the NDC Flagbearer in 2024, based on the NPP’s superior record in government.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Energy Minister is of the firm view that, the people of Ghana on the balance of probabilities, will renew the NPP mandate with Dr Bawumia because, even in the face of genuine global shocks, as attested to by former President Mahama in his foreign engagements, the government has remained resolute, steering the country out of the woods,” an excerpt of the statement said.

He further urged the public to dismiss the video entirely and not be swayed by its content.

“The general public is thus, kindly requested to totally disregard the deliberate slant and distortions put on the video.,” the statement concluded.

Below is the full statement

