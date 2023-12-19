Head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Evans Adotey says his team is psychologically prepared for their match against Yanga SC in Tanzania, despite facing challenges in securing a suitable training field.

The Ghana champions will be hosted by the Tanzanian side in the matchday four games at the Benjamin Mkapa National stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

However, the Yellow and Mauve have been denied access to a proper training facility on both Monday and Tuesday, leading to uncertainty about their preparations.

However, Adotey remains optimistic, stating that a win or draw would see his team progress.

“Psychologically, we’re prepared because like I said earlier, I need to be cautious. A win or a draw tomorrow will see my team marching forward. A defeat will bring the morale of my team down,” he said during a press conference.

“Four out of nine points, I need a win or a draw to keep going because the next game against Al Ahly is also a very difficult task. My boys are psyched and we’re ready for the battle tomorrow. The field will decide tomorrow at the end of the day.”

The first leg of the match between Medeama and Yanga SC ended in a 1-1 draw in Kumasi, and the Ghanaian champions are eager to secure three points in Wednesday’s match to enhance their qualification prospects.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 13:00GMT.

READ ALSO