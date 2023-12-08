Medeama Sporting Club has been held to a 1-1 drawn game by Tanzanian side, Young Africans in the CAF Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League champions hosted the Tanzanian side on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the third Group D game.

The Mauve and Yellow started the game well and tried to unsettle the away side with Jonathan Sowah starting the game having missed the last game against CR Belouizdad in Kumasi.

However, Sowah put Medeama SC ahead in the 27th minute from the spot after a foul in the penalty box. Sowah converted confidently to give Medeama the lead.

Medeama’s lead in the first half was short-lived after Ivorian midfielder Pacome Zouzoua drew level for the Tanzanians in the 36th minute.

The Mauve and Yellow failed to break down the Tanzanians in the second half, with the game ending in a stalemate.

The result means Medeama has four points and sits second in the standings behind Al-Ahly who has got five points after CR Beloiuzdad held the Egyptians to a goalless draw at the Al-Salaam Stadium.

The Ghanaian Champions now head to Tanzania for the fourth game of the CAF Champions League against Young Africans on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.