Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is skeptical about Thomas Partey’s chances of recovering quickly from a muscle injury.

The 29-year-old midfielder has not featured for the Gunners after the October international break.

Partey suffered a muscle injury ahead of Arsenal’s Champions League game against Sevilla in Spain.

Speaking in a press conference on Friday ahead of Arsenal’s away game against Aston Villa on Saturday at Villa Park, Arteta said Party may not recover on for the club.

“We don’t know, he’s getting a very good evolution in the injury but it’s a bit early to get a time frame,” the Spaniard said.

“That would be incredibly fast if he’s able to do that, so we’re going to have to wait. We’re quite short with five key players but we have to continue” he added.

Partey has only made few appearances for the club in the ongoing season with his last game against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Ghana international is also a serious doubt for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire where the Back Stars have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.