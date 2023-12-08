The matchday 14 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season will get underway this weekend at the various stadia with some exciting games.

At the Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC will host Karela United.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex will welcome winless Heart of Lions.

Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese will tackle high-flying Aduana FC.

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea will welcome Great Olympics to the Golden City Park.

Legon Cities will host Real Tamale United at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United will host Accra Lions.

The final game of the weekend is the first leg of the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Due to activities which are ongoing at Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak who are currently without a substantive head coach will honour the game away from home.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC v Bofoakwa Tano and Dreams FC v Bibiani Gold Stars games have been postponed due to Medeama and Dreams FC’s participation in the CAF inter-club competitions.

Fixtures below: