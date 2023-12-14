President Akufo Addo has honoured his promise to Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama Sporting Club.

After being crowned as the champion of the 2022/23 season, Medeama SC visited President Akufo-Addo to officially present the trophy to him at Jubilee House.

During the visit, President Akufo-Addo promised the playing body Gh₵1,000,000 ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign.

On Thursday 14th December 2023 the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif together with his Deputy, Hon Evans Opoku Bobie made a presentation of One million Ghana cedis (Gh₵1,000,000) to Medeama Sporting Club.

Receiving the cheque, the Member of Parliament for the Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency, George Mireku Duker expressed his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his commitment and for fulfilling his promise to the club.

He assured Ghanaians the team will put up their utmost best in the competition and make the nation proud.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC, who sits 3rd with four points will face Young Africans S.C. in their next Group D game at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Wednesday, December 20.

