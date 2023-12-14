Host of Fire of Fire, Patrick Osei-Agyeman, popularly known as Countryman Songo has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to sack Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton.

The former Premier League manager who is on a 21-month contract has come under pressure after Ghana’s first two games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Madagascar before a 1-0 defeat against Comoros.

According to Countryman Songo, he campaigned for the appointment of Chris Hughton but has been left disappointed due to a series of poor results and performances.

Songo alleged that, the only thing keeping Chris Hughton from being sacked is Gabby Otchere-Darko said to be a good friend of the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach.

He added that, Black Stars will not achieve success at the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire if Hughton is in charge.

“Everyone is expecting Chris Hughton to be sacked because he is not good enough to send us to the AFCON but what is the ministry saying? The GFA has even written to the government demanding the dismissal of Chris Hughton but the ministry can’t act because of Gabby Otchere-Darko and also because they don’t trust the FA to do a good job when it comes to the replacement.

“Chris Hughton is not a match for me. He is a cheap match. I’m not happy with the sacking of coaches but he is not a good coach. I don’t fear anyone so if you aren’t a good coach, I will say it.

“I picked Chris Hughton over Otto Addo because of experience but look at his performance. There is no sign of goodness under him. If the FA were going to select a good coach, we would have backed them but the FA are pursuing their interest,” he said.

The performance of the Black Stars under Chris Hughton has been far from impressive with calls being amplified daily for his dismissal.

Since taking the Ghana job as head coach in March 2023, Chris Hughton has managed 3 wins, 3 defeats, and 3 draws while scoring 8 goals and conceding 10.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

