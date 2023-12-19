The Bishop of the Konongo-Mampong Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Joseph Osei-Bonsu, has addressed critics who have criticised Pope Francis following reports they can now bless same-sex marriage.

Bishop Osei-Bonsu maintained that, the position of the church is clear on same-sex marriage.

According to him, the directive is that same-sex couples can be blessed and not an endorsement that Catholic priests can officiate same-sex marriages.

The news which broke out on Monday sparked a wave of contrasting sentiments around the world, particularly among Ghanaians on social media.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Bishop Osei-Bonsu appealed for calm, stating that, there is no need for confusion or chaos.

“The church can bless anyone by praying for them so if a member of the LGBTQI+ community come for blessing, you don’t have to turn them away. This directive is therefore not for same-sex marriage or union because the Catholic church does not accept it,” he allayed fears.

This comes at a time Ghana’s Parliament is pushing for the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 also known as the anti LGBTQI+ Bill.

Progress on the Bill had stalled for months, evoking the anger of its proponents who had accused some Members of Parliament of colluding with pro-LGBT campaigners to delay its passage.

The Bill which has generated a lot of attention locally and internationally, seeks to curb the acknowledgement and promotion of any rights of LGBTQI+ individuals or group in Ghana.

