Ghanaian lady whose name was only given as Frimpongmaa has been deported from the United States of America (USA) to Ghana.

This was after her friend whom she was living with reported her to authorities for working with another person’s legal documents.

Freda Afriyie who shared said the said story on social media claimed Frimpongmaa had earned over $70,000 but did not have access to her money.

In an attempt to get her money from the document owner, she accused her [Frimpongmaa] of assault and reported her to the police.

The distraught Ghanaian woman was arrested, investigated and processed for court due to a lack of proper documents for her stay in the USA.

As a result, she was deported to Ghana.

Currently, Frimpongmaa works as a dishwasher at a local eatery just to make ends meet post-deportation.

Watch video below