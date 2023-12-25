The Assembly member for Danchira Ballagonnor, in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, says his community has turned into a ghost town following a clash with land guards on Sunday.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Midday Show, Ebenezer Ahortor said that the clash, which saw landguards armed with guns shoot indiscriminately, has caused widespread panic and fear in the community.

According to him, most of the residents have deserted the community since they are terrified.

“The youth, the men and the other women in the community have run away because we don’t know when these people will come again and attack us,” he noted.

This comes after four people were confirmed dead at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital after about 30 landguards clashed with some community members at Danchira Ballagonnor.

According to sources, two landguards first attacked two residents of Ballagonnor. This did not sit well with other community members who then confronted the landguards, resulting in a violent altercation between the two sides.

Five others are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Mr Ahortor appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to send reinforcements to bolster security in the community.

He pointed out that the local police force does not have the necessary resources or personnel to effectively deal with the situation.

“They (police) don’t have a vehicle. The number of policemen at Danchira Police Station is few. So we need to make sure that, we increase police personnel and give them the logistics they would need to handle the issue of land guards in this electoral area.

“So I’m appealing to IGP that immediately, right now, we should do something about the situation in this area. Because from yesterday, the level of gunshots that we are experiencing in the area here is beyond control,” Mr Ahortor said.

In addition to his concerns about the safety of the community, the Assembly Member also voiced fears for his safety. He disclosed that, like others, he has been forced to relocate from his home and now sleeps in a hotel, out of concern for his safety.

