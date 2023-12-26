Former Western Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Cromwell Nananbyin Onuawonto Bissue, has formally announced his candidacy for the Essikado-Ketan parliamentary seat.

Mr Bissue submitted his nomination forms at the constituency’s party office in Essikado on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by a diverse group, including some polling station executives, market queens, and delegates.

Addressing the press, he called for unity as well as respect during the campaign towards the parliamentary primaries on January 27.

“I have always advocated that competition brings the best out of people and so insulting people so that you excel doesn’t help, it doesn’t translate to votes.

“For example, when we were coming here today, I saw a lot of people coming with motorbikes, I called them and told them that I do not want anybody to get injured .. so they came here in an orderly manner,” he said.

