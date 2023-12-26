The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has closed nominations for its parliamentary primaries, specifically for constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs).
About 30 aspirants filed nominations to contest in various constituencies in the Greater Accra region.
Two Members of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman and Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah will be going unopposed.
The parliamentary primaries is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024.
The party’s leadership assured of its commitment to organising free, fair, and transparent elections.
The following following aspiring candidates successfully filed to contest in the following constituencies.
OKAIKWEI SOUTH
- Hon. Dakoa Newman (MP)
OKAIKWEI CENTRAL
- Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah (MP)
BORTIANOR NGLESHIE AMANFROM
- Hon. Sylvester Matttew Tetteh (MP)
- Vida Agyekum Acheampong
- Eric Kojo Kuranchie
DOME KWABENYA
- Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo (MP)
- Michael Aaron Yaw Nii Nortey Oquaye
- Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma
WEIJA GBAWE
- Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah (MP)
- Jerry Ahmed Shaib
ANYAA SOWUTUOM
- Hon. Adomako Kissi (MP)
- Elder Emmanuel Tobin
AYAWASO WEST WUOGON
- Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan (MP)
- Samuel Owusu Amankwah
TEMA WEST
- Dennis Amfo Sefah
- Robert Richard Suapim
AMASAMAN
- Hon. Akwasi Owusu Afrifa (MP)
- Yahya Kassin Atta
TEMA CENTRAL
- Hon. Yves Hanson – Nortey(MP)
- Charles Forson
ABLEKUMA NORTH
- Hon. Shiela Bartels (MP)
- Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie
TROBU
- Hon. Moses Anim (MP)
- Gloria Owusu
- Edward Lincoln Nii Adotei Addo
AYAWASO CENTRAL
- Hon. Henry Quartey (MP)
- Moses Abor
ABLEKUMA WEST
- Hon. Ursula Gifty Owusu-Ekuful (MP)
- Robert Kwesi Nicol
- Sylvia Opoku Manu.