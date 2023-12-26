The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has closed nominations for its parliamentary primaries, specifically for constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs).

About 30 aspirants filed nominations to contest in various constituencies in the Greater Accra region.

Two Members of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman and Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah will be going unopposed.

The parliamentary primaries is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The party’s leadership assured of its commitment to organising free, fair, and transparent elections.

The following following aspiring candidates successfully filed to contest in the following constituencies.

OKAIKWEI SOUTH

Hon. Dakoa Newman (MP)

OKAIKWEI CENTRAL

Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah (MP)

BORTIANOR NGLESHIE AMANFROM

Hon. Sylvester Matttew Tetteh (MP) Vida Agyekum Acheampong Eric Kojo Kuranchie

DOME KWABENYA

Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo (MP) Michael Aaron Yaw Nii Nortey Oquaye Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma

WEIJA GBAWE

Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah (MP) Jerry Ahmed Shaib

ANYAA SOWUTUOM

Hon. Adomako Kissi (MP) Elder Emmanuel Tobin

AYAWASO WEST WUOGON

Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan (MP) Samuel Owusu Amankwah

TEMA WEST

Dennis Amfo Sefah Robert Richard Suapim

AMASAMAN

Hon. Akwasi Owusu Afrifa (MP) Yahya Kassin Atta

TEMA CENTRAL

Hon. Yves Hanson – Nortey(MP) Charles Forson

ABLEKUMA NORTH

Hon. Shiela Bartels (MP) Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie

TROBU

Hon. Moses Anim (MP) Gloria Owusu Edward Lincoln Nii Adotei Addo

AYAWASO CENTRAL

Hon. Henry Quartey (MP) Moses Abor

ABLEKUMA WEST