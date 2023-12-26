NPP-FLAG LOGO
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has closed nominations for its parliamentary primaries, specifically for constituencies with incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs).

About 30 aspirants filed nominations to contest in various constituencies in the Greater Accra region.

Two Members of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Dakoa Newman and Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah will be going unopposed.

The parliamentary primaries is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The party’s leadership assured of its commitment to organising free, fair, and transparent elections.

The following following aspiring candidates successfully filed to contest in the following constituencies.

OKAIKWEI SOUTH

  1. Hon. Dakoa Newman (MP)

OKAIKWEI CENTRAL

  1. Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah (MP)

BORTIANOR NGLESHIE AMANFROM

  1. Hon. Sylvester Matttew Tetteh (MP)
  2. Vida Agyekum Acheampong
  3. Eric Kojo Kuranchie

DOME KWABENYA

  1. Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo (MP)
  2. Michael Aaron Yaw Nii Nortey Oquaye
  3. Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma

WEIJA GBAWE

  1. Hon. Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah (MP)
  2. Jerry Ahmed Shaib

ANYAA SOWUTUOM

  1. Hon. Adomako Kissi (MP)
  2. Elder Emmanuel Tobin

AYAWASO WEST WUOGON

  1. Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan (MP)
  2. Samuel Owusu Amankwah

TEMA WEST

  1. Dennis Amfo Sefah
  2. Robert Richard Suapim

AMASAMAN

  1. Hon. Akwasi Owusu Afrifa (MP)
  2. Yahya Kassin Atta

TEMA CENTRAL

  1. Hon. Yves Hanson – Nortey(MP)
  2. Charles Forson

ABLEKUMA NORTH

  1. Hon. Shiela Bartels (MP)
  2. Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie

TROBU

  1. Hon. Moses Anim (MP)
  2. Gloria Owusu
  3. Edward Lincoln Nii Adotei Addo

AYAWASO CENTRAL

  1. Hon. Henry Quartey (MP)
  2. Moses Abor

ABLEKUMA WEST

  1. Hon. Ursula Gifty Owusu-Ekuful (MP)
  2. Robert Kwesi Nicol
  3. Sylvia Opoku Manu.