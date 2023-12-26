The New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has filed nomination to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024.

That was after the three-time legislator submitted his nomination form to the Akim Swedru constituency executives at Akyem Swedru on Monday [December 25, 2023].

Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko who addressed the press after filing the forms appealed for unity to enable NPP break the eight.

The lawmaker emphasized that, his past performance demonstrates his unwavering commitment to advancing community welfare.

He was joined by hundreds of young party members, electoral area coordinators, and party executives as he submitted the form at the Eastern Region’s constituency office at Akyem Swedru.

He has been an outspoken supporter of education, fighting for adult and youth access to high-quality education and training in digital skills by supplying necessary funding and resources.

Mr. Nyarko’s dedication to using ICT and education to bridge the gap between rural and urban development is the foundation of his efforts to support education.

His dedication also encompasses the advancement of technical skills, women’s health, and general healthcare, supporting an all-encompassing strategy for community development.

His personal involvement in addressing the constituency’s educational needs has been one of his tenure’s most notable achievements.

By personally paying the fees of needy children, he has not only empowered individuals but also played a crucial role in paving the way for a better future for the younger generation.