The Aburi Botanical Gardens transformed into a hub of overflowing excitement as hundreds of families flocked to the much-anticipated 2023 Joy FM Family Party in the Park fiesta on Tuesday, December 26.

The picturesque setting of the Aburi Botanical Gardens provided the perfect backdrop for a day filled with fun and celebration.

Families from various walks of life gathered to partake in the grand festivities and create lasting memories on this special occasion.

Diverse activities have been lined up for attendees, ensuring there is something for everyone.

From thrilling treasure hunts to friendly board games, lively dancing competitions, and heated cooking contests, the event has so far lived up to its promise of dishing out entertainment and engagement for all ages beyond anyone’s wildest imagination.

The Aburi Botanical Gardens echoed with laughter and enthusiasm as families immersed themselves in the festivities, revelling in the joyous atmosphere that surrounded them.

It has so far been a day of bonding, laughter, and shared experiences that will be cherished for years to come, for everywhere one turns, there is a feast, and close by, young family members are taking it easy on gracefully spread out mats and blankets, sharing a giggle or a smile.

So far, Kwanpa and the Lipstick Bands have thrilled patrons to live band music, with many more lined up for the rest of the day. Efya and Kwabena Kwabena are waiting to have their time to do what they do best.

In the meantime, DJ Black, Doreen Andoh, Kofi Hayford, Ignatius and Lexis Bill are pushing the vibe up.

The annual JoyFM Family Party in the Park successfully brings families together, fostering a sense of community and shared celebration.