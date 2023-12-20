If you thought you had mad fun last year at Joy FM’s Family Party in the Park, then get ready to be mind-blown this year.

The event which will take place at the Aburi Botanical Garden on December 26 is expected to be bigger and better with more exciting activities curated for families.

Unlike previous years, the 2023 edition has amazing prizes for winners of various activities ranging from cooking competitions lime and spoon race, spin the wheel, and musical chairs, among others.

The energy here is heated.



We have so many surprises coming up.



We have so many surprises coming up.

Join us at the Aburi Gardens now.

Also, a tour of the gardens has been planned for patrons and kids will be rewarded after answering questions about what they have seen.

A family of five (5) would have to pay GHc 200 to be part of the party.

The 2023 Joy FM Family Party in the Park is brought to you by Joy FM, with support from Enterprise Life, Kiki Juice Drink, Niche, Fortune Rice, Petrosol and Safare.