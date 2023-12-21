A Nigerian TikToker is officially attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon, a record a Ghanaian has already made plans to break within this week.

The TikToker, Jasmine Sing began her attempt earlier this week and plans to continue for 120 hours. She is attempting to break the existing record of 117 hours set in 2012.

Although her attempt seemingly began on a quiet note, she announced her plans to embark on this journey on TikTok in October.

Ghanaian journalist, Afua Asantewaa is also planning on breaking the same 117-hour existing record and plans to sing for 120 hours.

This has got some social media users debating on whether Asantewaa would extend her time beyond 120 hours.

See post below: