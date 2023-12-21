The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has issued a new restriction on the movement of motorbikes and tricycles in the vicinity of the Kumasi Airport, effective immediately.

According to a statement released on Thursday, riders are now prohibited from traveling beyond the Airport roundabout towards the airport.

The Council justified this restriction by citing safety concerns, highlighting the potential danger posed by the presence of motorbikes and tricycles on the road leading to the airport, affecting both air passengers and motorists.

The statement also outlined the consequences for non-compliance with the directive. Any driver found violating the restriction will be apprehended, brought before the court, and subjected to prosecution.

The statement from the Ashanti Regional Security Council reads: “The Ashanti Regional Security Council has observed the presence of motorbikes and tricycles plying the route from the Airport Roundabout to the premises of the Airport. This is deemed unacceptable. Consequently, the Ashanti Regional Security Council directs that all motorbikes and tricycles are prohibited from riding beyond the Airport Roundabout towards the Airport.”

It further states, “Any rider who disregards this directive will be apprehended, brought before the court, and prosecuted. The Regional Security Council expects strict compliance from motorbike and tricycle riders within the region to ensure adherence to this directive and prevent any legal consequences. Let us collectively contribute to making the region orderly and peaceful for everyone.”

Below is the full statement

