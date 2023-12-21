Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian hoping to break the Guinness World Record’s longest singing marathon by an individual is pleading with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to refrain from power outages during her attempt.

Speaking at a press conference, she insisted that uninterrupted power supply will ensure a successful event.

Afua Asantweaa pleaded with ECG to hold back any power outage until the last week of December.

“…from 23rd all the way to the end of December, because we don’t know when we are stopping this, we could get carried away, please hold the power for us,” she said.

The Ghanaian is planning on breaking the 117-hour existing record. She had plan to initially sing from December 23rd and end on December 27 – singing for about 120 hours.

The tiktoker Jasmine Sing began her attempt earlier this week and plans to continue for 120 hours.

At the time of this article’s publication, Jasmine had already sung for 37 hours.