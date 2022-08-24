The Ashanti Regional Minister has fired a salvo at the erstwhile Mahama administration for claiming the Kumasi Airport is of international standards.

Simon Osei-Mensah maintained that the term international airport in Kumasi only exists as a nomenclature.

Rather, he said President Nana Akufo-Addo is now building a proper international airport in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He said they have added a lot of things to the Phase 2 of the project including an extension of the runway.

“We are now building a proper international airport for which we are expanding the runway by another 200 meters. That is what we call an international airport,” he stressed.

Mr Osei-Mensah maintained that international flights can operate directly from the Kumasi airport when completed.

He added that, the Akufo-Addo administration has done more in the Ashanti Region than any other government and they are committed to doing more.