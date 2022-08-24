Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult, manufacturer of Hepa Plus mixture and other herbal medicines, in Kumasi, has developed an electronic application to house all local and foreign licensed pharmacies.

The digital convergence of licensed pharmacies will enable health officers and the Ghanaian public to have access to prescribed medicines and other hospital facilities at their convenience.

Purchase is made when an order is made with a mobile phone through the ‘Hepa Plus’ Pharmacy App and the medicine or the medical equipment is delivered to a requested location.

Chief Executive Officer of Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult, Dr Ebenezer Agyemeng, says this will create jobs for hundreds of people through the delivery system.

He spoke at a symposium on the state of the integration of herbal and orthodox medicine in Ghana.

According to him, the herbal industry has taken a new dimension with robust research and laid down procedures of international standards.

Digitising their operations with licensed pharmacies and other health materials will gradually flush out the influx of fake health products and drugs from the system.

Dr Agyemang pledged Ebenage Herbal Production and Consult’s willingness to fully sponsor any research work that will focus on producing a particular medication to combat a disorder annually.

He commended the Department of Herbal Medicine at KNUST for playing key roles in the acceptability of herbal medicine and production of medical herbalists, who are currently serving in various hospitals and participating in health education.

Professor Isaac Ayensu, Head of Department of Herbal Medicine, KNUST, encouraged herbal manufacturers to engage in thorough research on prescription of herbal remedies.

He challenged them to take necessary steps in ensuring their operations are digitised.

Prof. Ayensu also wants the government to support the herbal industry to help address public health issues.