Kwasi Kyei Darkwah’s view on Togbe Afede XIV’s decision to return the ex-gratia paid him for serving on the Council of State was not a straightforward answer but featured details of the celebrated broadcaster’s sensual moments with his girlfriend.

The navigation was to encourage people to read wide and determine the relevance or otherwise of the Council of State which he described as a purposeless entity considering that the president of the country is, under no circumstance, obliged to listen to the counsel which is the “body of prominent citizens, analogous to the Council of Elders in the traditional political system, which advises the president on national issues.

“Go and read the constitution, find out about the Council of State; what exactly do they do? Is it purposeful? And if it is purposeful, is the president obliged to take their advice? He’s not so why do we have it? It’s purposeless. It’s a purposeless gathering of great people that serves as nothing but that wastes money. And that is what I love Togbe for,” KKD remarked.