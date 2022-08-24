The ongoing Police investigation into the rioting at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has led to the arrest of two more suspects.

They have been identified as Francis Tutu Atuahene aka Aroma, a level-200 student and Daniel Osei Bonsu alias Saint, a former KNUST student who completed in 2020.

The police confirmed the arrest in a statement on its Facebook page.

Mr Atuahene, according to the Police, was captured in a video holding an offensive weapon among others during the riot while Bonsu and others were destroying property on the university campus.

The two were put before the Asokore Mampong Magistrate Court and have been remanded into police custody to reappear on 8th September 2022.

This brings to three, the number of persons so far arrested.

The Police say the investigation is still ongoing to get all other perpetrators arrested.